Kho Kho World Cup to feature 21 men's and 20 women's teams after increased participation

NEW DELHI: A total of 21 men's teams and 20 women outfits will compete in next month's Kho Kho World Cup with the sport's governing body increasing the number of participating teams due to an overwhelming interest.

India will host the inaugural edition of the event at the IGI Stadium from January 13 to 19. Initially, 16 men's and 16 women's teams were scheduled to participate.

Teams from six continents -- Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania -- will feature in the much-anticipated tournament.

"We are keeping the facilities with the foreign delegates in mind. We have devised meals and diet plan for our guests as per their dietary requirements and we are also providing entire logistics, stay, and transport facilities for them, so that they do not face any issues during their stay here," KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal said in a release.

"We have also made provisions for all countries to stay till the end of the tournament, irrespective of the results."

The opening ceremony will take place on January 13, followed by the first match of the tournament between India and Pakistan.

The league stage will run from January 14 to 16, with the quarterfinals and semifinals scheduled for January 17 and 18. The final will be held on January 19.

Participating nations in Kho Kho World Cup 2025:

Africa:

Men's: Ghana, Kenya, South Africa

Women's: Kenya, South Africa, Uganda

Asia:

Men's: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India (host), Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, South Korea, Sri Lanka

Women's: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India (host), Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, South Korea, Sri Lanka

Europe:

Men's: England, Germany, Netherlands, Poland

Women's: England, Germany, Netherlands, Poland

North America:

Men's: United States of America

South America:

Men's: Argentina, Brazil, Peru

Women's: Peru

Oceania:

Men's: Australia

Women's: Australia, New Zealand.