Khelo India Youth games: Tamil Nadu trials postponed

CHENNAI: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has announced that due to incliment weather the Trails scheduled for Khelo India Youth Games is now rescheduled for a later date.

“Due to the heavy rainfall in Chennai, the selection trails for Tamil Nadu players for the Khelo India Youth Games is now postponed and the rescheduled date will be announced later,” SDAT said in a statement.

The trails were scheduled to happen from November 30 with over 5000 athletes from Tamil Nadu across different sports expected to take part.