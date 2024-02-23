Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Aanchal strikes gold, double delight for Ktaka's Bhavani

GULMARG: India's well-known Alpine skier Aanchal Thakur did not disappoint on Day two of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Gulmarg on Thursday. The 27-year-old from Himachal Pradesh, who in 2018 became the first Indian woman to win an international ski medal, won the giant slalom gold at the Koongdoori course. It was a Himachal Pradesh one-two-three in this event, with Aanchal winning with a timing of 00:56.339 seconds. Tunaja Thakur and Promila Thakur won silver and bronze, respectively, as per a press release from Khelo India.

Karnataka continued to lead the medal tally with eight gold medals while Army climbed to third and Uttarakhand struck their first pair of gold medals in these Games.

The skiers at Koongdoori were cheered on by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nishit Pramanik. The minister flagged off the women's skiing event as a Gulmarg got a fresh coat of snow overnight. Menka Gunjiyal of Uttarakhand won the gold in ski mountaineering with Shazia Hassan of J&K winning silver and Kaamya Kathikeyan of Maharashtra clinching bronze.

It was a double whammy for Uttarakhand on Thursday. In mountaineering skiing for men, which was flagged off by six-time Olympian Shiva Keshavan at Kangdoori, Mayank Dimiri of Uttarakhand sprinted to the gold while Shahid Ahmad Chachi and Mehraj Ud Din Bhat from J&K won silver and bronze, respectively. Mayank celebrated his win saying it was "a lot of hard work" and the "vertical slopes in Gulmarg were ideal for skiing and the gradient of the slopes were perfect for snow sports."

In the Nordic Sprint for men at the Golf Club course, Army made a clean sweep of the 1.6 km race where 36 players participated. Manjeet got the gold while Padma Namgail won silver and Rameez Ahmad Padder settled for bronze.

For all three Armymen, it was their second individual medals in this year's Khelo India Winter Games. In the same event for women over a distance of 5 kms, Bhavani Thekeda Nanjunda of Karnataka struck gold.

Sapna and Prince Kumari representing ITBP received silver and bronze, respectively. It was the second gold for Bhavani who won the 1.6 km gold on Day 1 on Wednesday.