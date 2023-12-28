Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, Jai Bharat register wins

NEW DELHI: Day-7 of the second Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1 witnessed the SAI Shakti Team, Khelo India Hockey Excellence Centre Chhattisgarh, SAI Bal Team and Jai Bharat Hockey Academy winning their respective matches.

SAI Shakti Team win big:

In the first match of the day, the SAI Shakti Team defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 28-0. Purnima Yadav (4', 34', 35', 42', 45', 49', 54') scored seven goals, Captain Kajal (3', 6', 22', 29', 50', 60') scored six goals, Binati Minz (2', 9', 25', 56') and Ravina (15', 20', 38', 55') scored four goals each, Shweta (12', 57') and Sakshi (24', 59') scored braces while Navroop Kaur (7'), Tammanna (14') and Nisha Dadel (18') scored a goal each for SAI Shakti team.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre win close game:

In the second match of the day, Khelo India Hockey Excellence Centre Chhattisgarh defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 2-1. Doli Bhoi (18') of Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre scored the first goal of the match by converting a penalty corner. Akshita (23') equalized for Khelo India Hockey Excellence Centre Chhattisgarh five minutes later before Madhu Sidar (28') put them in the lead late in the second quarter. They held on to the lead to win the match 2-1.

SAI Bal Team has it easy:

In the third match of the day, the SAI Bal Team defeated Ghumanhera Riser's Hockey Academy 12-0. Vandana Patel (17', 52', 57') scored a hat-trick, Riya (15', 27'), Tanisha Ekka (30', 48') and Sisliya Sandi Purty (38', 53') scored braces and Jyoti Xaxa (26'), Nidhi (42') and Lalpeksangi (55') scored a goal each for SAI Bal Team.

Jai Bharat Hockey Academy overcomes Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta:

In the fourth match of the day, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 3-1. The first goal of the match was scored by Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta and it came from Anjali (6'). However, a brace from Nisha (23', 45') and a field goal from Captain Annu (51') meant that Jai Bharat Hockey Academy would win the match 3-1.