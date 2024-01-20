Khelo India games start amidst euphoria

CHENNAI: The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium hosted its first significant event since its renovation, marking the inauguration of the 6th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games with a grand opening ceremony on Friday.

The past year proved to be eventful for sports in the city, and with the heads of State in attendance, it served as the perfect occasion to reflect on Tamil Nadu’s successful year in the realm of sports. Amidst the bright lights and fireworks illuminating the sky, students from Yoga academies across the city performed Ganda Bherundasana—a complex yoga asana, maintaining the position for 60 seconds, attempting to set a live World Record on the opening night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Tamil Nadu’s contribution to sports, mentioning notable names such as Vasudevan Baskaran, who captained the national hockey team to gold at the 1980 Summer Olympics, Paralympic champion Mariyappan Thangavelu, Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, and R Praggnanandhaa, among others.

The opening night also served as a reflection on India’s record-breaking achievements at the Hangzhou Asian Games, securing the highest number of medals in history. Anurag Thakur recalled PM Modi’s speech at the IOC session in Mumbai about India’s bid to host the 2030 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Padma Shri Sharath Kamal and Asian Games silver medallist Subha Venkatesan carried the Khelo Games torch and handed it to the Prime Minister to light the cauldron.

PM Modi urged participating athletes to embrace the noble teachings of Thiruvalluvar, whose wisdom guides youths towards success and encourage them to dream for greater heights. He also highlighted the bravery of Velu Nachiyar, the first Indian queen to wage war against the East India Company, who serves as the mascot of the games.

PM Modi unveiled the logo of the revamped DD Tamil, promising a superior visual experience for the state, as it is one of the first eight channels of Doordarshan to be broadcast in high-definition (HD) quality.

Union Minister of Sports, Anurag Thakur, pointed out the transformation over the past decade, shifting from discussions about corruption in sports to celebrating the achievements of Indian athletes and national teams.

Renowned dance choreographer and actor Sandy lit up the stage with his dance moves, accompanied by kids dancing to the tune of the official Khelo India, Tamil Nadu 2023 anthem.

The opening ceremony incorporated technology with an interactive 3D banner in the skies over the stadium displaying the names of every sport that would be played during the two-week tournament. Hundreds of school and college students attended the event, cheered on as dignitaries exited the stage with strobe lights and fireworks lighting up the Chennai sky.