Khalid Jamil defends dropping seniors, says picked India squad purely on merit

Former India captain Sandesh Jhingan, along with Rahul Bheke, Lallianzuala Chhangte, FPAI Player of the Year, Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, golden glove winner at the recently-concluded Durand Cup, Liston Colaco and East Bengal midfielder Jeakson Singh, were among the notable omissions from the squad announced earlier this week.

"I have selected players according to their merits and performance. It's not like we have selected 26 players. We don't have to take all of them. If someone isn't performing well, he will go back within two days. It's not like I didn't give anyone a chance. I saw everyone. Whoever deserves to be there, I gave him a 100% chance," Jamil told PTI in an interview.

"And whoever got a chance but didn't perform, he will get another chance. Here there are no seniors or juniors. So we have to do a mix. So it is a balanced team. I believe in the players. All the players are mature enough," he observed.

Jamil said the changes were part of India's long-term plan to build a team capable of qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup.

"Many changes were made because we are building a team for the future.Our main target is next year, in 2027. Asia Cup qualification. Overall, whatever the football requirement is, we will do it. Even set-pieces, we have to be good. Attacking, defending.