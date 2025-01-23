Keys topples Swiatek to take on Sabalenka in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys made sluggish starts on Thursday but sealed contrasting victories to set up an Australian Open final showdown that will pit two of the game’s heavy hitters against each other.

Belarusian top seed Sabalenka overwhelmed her best friend Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-2 in an impressive display of raw power to storm into her third straight title clash at the year’s opening Grand Slam, where she will bid for her fourth major title.

American Keys rallied from a set down to stun Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) in a thriller and reach her first final at the Australian Open and second at the majors after her run to the 2017 US Open title clash where she lost to Sloane Stephens.

“I’m still trying to catch up to everything that’s happening. I’m in the finals. Woo-hoo,” 19th-seeded Keys said after the biggest win of her career.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek came into her semi-final clash having not lost a game on serve in her last four at Melbourne Park, but was under immediate pressure when Keys took the opener and looked to consolidate the break.

Roared on by an army of Polish fans in the Rod Laver Arena stands, Swiatek switched into battle mode and pulled it back and the pair swapped breaks again before the second seed took control of the opening set at 4-2.

After rain prompted the closure of the roof, Keys came out swinging to close the gap and shrugged off a shocking mistake on an overhead smash at the net before drawing level at 5-5 but was unable to stop Swiatek from reeling off the next two games.

Experienced Keys, competing in her third semi-final at the Australian Open, continued to heap the pressure on with heavy ball-striking and impeccable serving to race ahead 5-0 in the next set before Swiatek avoided the embarrassment of a bagel.

Keys drew level at one set apiece with her seventh break in the match and made a solid start to the deciding set, hitting a backhand rocket to hold for 4-3 before saving four break points to go 5-4 up.

Swiatek responded and squandered a match point at 6-5 before taking the lead in the tiebreak. Keys battled back and sealed victory when the Pole sent a shot long and the American celebrated by bowing her head and soaking up the cheers.

Sabalenka was also not perfect and trailed Badosa 2-0 in the opening set with a flurry of unforced errors, but she soon found her mark and put her dependable forehand to work to end the 11th seed's run in the Spaniard's first major semi-final.

“I have goosebumps. I’m so proud of myself and my team to put ourselves in this situation,” said Sabalenka as she set up the prospect of a ‘three-peat’ in Melbourne for the first time since Martina Hingis in 1997-99.