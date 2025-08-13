Keymer beats Awonder to extend lead, edges close to title

CHENNAI: Grandmaster Vincent Keymer strengthened his grip on the Chennai Grand Masters 2025 title race on Wednesday with a clinical victory over American GM Awonder Liang, moving 1.5 points clear of his closest competitors, Liang included. On the same day, GM Karthikeyan Murali lit up Round 7 with a stunning win over GM Vidit Gujrathi, prevailing with the black pieces after a gritty battle.

Keymer’s nearest challenger, Arjun Erigaisi, was held to a draw by Dutch star Anish Giri — a setback for the Indian’s title hopes with only two rounds remaining. Elsewhere in the Masters, GM Nihal Sarin defeated GM Ray Robson, while GM Jorden van Foreest and GM V Pranav shared the spoils in a balanced contest.

With two rounds to play, Arjun will face compatriot Vidit in his penultimate match of the tournament, where nothing short of a win — combined with favourable results elsewhere — will keep his title challenge alive. Liang, in a similar position to Arjun, will take on Giri. Meanwhile, Keymer can seal his first Chennai Grand Masters crown if he beats Van Foreest with the white pieces on Day 8.

In the Challengers, GM Leon Luke Mendonca stayed in joint lead after overcoming GM Diptayan Ghosh, while M Pranesh also kept pace at the top with a win over GM Vaishali Rameshbabu. GM Abhimanyu Puranik was held to a draw by GM Aryan Chopra, leaving him half a point behind the joint leaders in the title race. In other results, IM Harshavardhan GB defeated GM Harika Dronavalli, and GM Pa Iniyan split the points with GM Adhiban Baskaran.