Kevin Malloy appointed as Chair of New Zealand Cricket

Malloy has been an NZC Director since 2019 and served as its Deputy Chair.

His predecessor Puketapu-Lyndon joined the NZC in 2017 and in 2023 became the first woman, and the first person of Maori descent to chair the board.

"I want to begin by thanking Diana, who has given nine years of service to this Board and led with real courage through one of the most demanding periods in the game's recent history," Malloy said in a release issued by NZC.

"It is an honour to be asked to lead NZC as Chair and it's a responsibility I take on with a strong understanding of how much the game means to so many New Zealanders,” he added.

"It's an exciting time for NZC. We're in the middle of a vibrant in-bound tour by India with record attendances, our Black Caps and White Ferns have major tours and ICC events on the horizon, and we are also preparing to co-host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2028," he said.