Kerala topples CABXI on day three

CHENNAI: As the second round of Buchi Babu tournament is nearing its penultimate day, action of the field has been heating up. In Group A Chhattisgarh was set a target of 380 runs with Bhargav Merai scoring a century for Indian Railways.

Elsewhere in Group B Madhya Pradesh registered 236 runs on the board setting a target of 214 runs to chase for Baroda. In group C at Salem, Delhi scored 386 runs on day three with a target of 156 runs to chase on Thursday. Group D kerala dominated the proceedings and defeated CAB XI in the first session of the day with Vinoop Manoharan picking up four wickets and Vaibhav Yadav taking home the award for man of the match.

BRIEF SCORES:Group A: Indian Railways 389 in 99.2 overs (Bhargav Merai 100, Akshat Pandey 45, Jivesh Butte 4/72) vs Chhattisgarh 96/3 in 30 overs (Shashank Chandrakar 44); Group B: Madhya Pradesh 236 in 59.2 overs (Harsh Gawli 56, Sagar Solanki 52, Jyotsnil Singh 5/52) vs Baroda 137/4 in 41 overs (Vishnu Solanki 66 batting); Group C: Jammu and Kashmir 285 in 86.1 overs (Shubham Khajuria 80, Shubham Pundir 71, Himanshu Chauhan 4/28) vs Delhi 386; Group D: Kerala 125 defeated CAB XI 85 in 29.1 overs (Vinoop S Manoharan 4/24); Kerala won by 126 runs. Points: Kerala 6(6); CAB XI 0(0).