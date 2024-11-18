Kerala records 199-run win over TN

CHENNAI: Kerala inflicted a 199-run defeat on Tamil Nadu in the fifth round of the Elite A men’s U-23 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy match at Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad on Monday.

Varun Nayanar and Pavan Raj played a stellar role in the win with the former scoring 112 (152b, 13x4, 1x6) in the second innings as Kerala declared at 248 for eight, setting TN a target of 358. Varun scored a century in both innings. In reply, TN was bundled out for 158 with left-arm medium pacer Pavan Raj taking seven for 50 to finish with a match haul of 13 for 99. TN skipper R Vimal Khumar was the top-scorer with 37.

Brief scores: Kerala 337 & 248/8 decl. in 60 overs (Varun Nayanar 112, Rohan Nair 58, P Vignesh 4/87) bt Tamil Nadu 228 & 158 in 46.5 overs (R Vimal Khumar 37, Sunny Sandhu 31, Pavan Raj 7/50)