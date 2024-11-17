Kerala in driver’s seat against TN

CHENNAI: Kerala extended its lead to 199 with seven wickets remaining against Tamil Nadu on the third day of the fifth round of the Elite A men’s U-23 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy match at Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad on Sunday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 56 for one, TN was bowled out for 228 with captain R Vimal Khumar top-scoring with 62 (109b, 9x4). M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar was the next highest scorer with 59 (98b, 8x4). Vimal was involved in a 104-run partnership for the second wicket with SR Athish who scored 48. Kerala’s left-arm medium pacer Pavan Raj took six wickets for 49 runs.

Brief scores: Kerala 337 & 90/3 in 26 overs (Varun Nayanar 32 batting) vs Tamil Nadu 228 in 70.4 overs (R Vimal Khumar 62, SR Athish 48, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 59, Pavan Raj 6/49)