Kerala Blasters earns 3-1 win over Hyderabad FC

HYDERABAD: Kerala Blasters FC ensured that it will enter the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs with a win at its back after defeating Hyderabad FC by 3-1 at the Gachibowli Stadium on Friday.

Mohammed Aimen scored and assisted once each as Daisuke Sakai and Nihal Sudeesh netted too to help the Yellow Army cap off a clinical outing against the Thangboi Singto-coached team. A late consolation goal by Joao Victor was insufficient to salvage Hyderabad FC any tangible outcome out of this game as it rounded off this campaign with a solitary win to its name in 22 matches.

Kerala Blasters FC had not tasted a win in any of its five matches before this game. It had in fact drawn once and lost four matches, as a host of injury issues came together to derail the solid campaign that it endured in the first half of the season.