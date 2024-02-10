Keerthan, Vignesh hog limelight

CHENNAI: T Keerthan’s five for 33 paved the way for a 10-wicket win for Mailam Engineering College over Suriya Polytechnic in the third division of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA league.

After bowling out Suriya for 108 in 24.2 overs, Mailam Engineering chased it down in 12.3 overs with openers K Akash unbeaten on 57. Elsewhere, D Vignesh scalped five for 46 to help New Star CC to a 79-run win over Karna CC.

BRIEF SCORES:

II - DIVISION: Sachin Brothers CC 178/6 in 25 overs (M Pasupathy 58*, T Karthick 36, S Murugan 3/21) bt SG CC 139/9 in 25 overs (D Sankar Ganesh 48, S Balu 3/17, A Lokesh 3/21); New Star CC 196/9 in 25 overs (A Karthikeyan 56, K Surya 51, G Govindaraj 3/23, S Sivabalan 3/29) bt Karna CC 117 in 16.1 overs (G Govindaraj 46, D Vignesh 5/46); New Yg. Indian CC 140 in 20.5 overs (K Kalai Mannan 42, P Mathivanan 4/13, Mohamed Arif 3/29) lost to Sakthi CC 143/5 in 23.2 overs (K Vintoh 44)

III - DIVISION: Village Star CC 142 in 23.3 overs (D Parthipan 51, S Magesh Kumar 4/25) bt Master Blaster CC 67 in 14.1 overs (S Velmurugan 3/13, S Parthiban 3/23); Siga School 99/7 in 25 overs (T Thillai Sivabatham 3/13) lost to Siga College 100/6 in 14.3 overs (T Thillai Sivabatham 52); Suriya Polytechnic 108 in 24.2 overs (R Rajesh 37, T Keerthan 5/33) lost to Mailam Engg. College 113 for no loss in 12.3 overs (K Akash 57, K Sabarivasan 31*)