"Keep believing in yourself...never know when life can change": Rohan Bopanna

MELBOURNE: Rohan Bopanna created history on Saturday as he became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title and made it a memorable day for Indian tennis.

The 43-year-old Indian tennis star urged people and players to keep believing in themselves and not set limitations, saying "you never know when life can make it absolutely magical".

Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden produced a masterclass at the Rod Laver Arena to clinch their maiden Australian Open men's doubles title as a team.

The Indian tennis player expressed his gratitude to fans for supporting him and noted that there was no better person than Matthew Ebden for the Grand Slam event.

"Totally amazing winning my first men's doubles Grand Slam. There is no better person than Matthew Ebden to be by my side and win this men's doubles Grand Slam. Thank you everyone for all the love and support. This victory is as much yours as mine. Really thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for all the support and love you have shown me for years," Rohan Bopanna said after the victory in an audio sent by his team.

"And lastly never, never have any limitations and keep believing in yourselves because you never know when life can change and make it absolutely magical," he added.

Ebden also praised Bopanna and stated that the India ace is young at heart.

"What an amazing tournament," Ebden said. "Thanks to my amazing partner. He is 43 years old, this is his first men's Grand Slam doubles title! Age is not a number for this guy. He is young at heart. He is a champion and a warrior. He has fought hard alongside me the past year and I am forever grateful to him," Ebden said, according to ATP.

Bopanna, who made his 17th Australian Open appearance in this edition, comfortably wrapped up his maiden Grand Slam men's doubles title victory. Aged 43 years 329 days, he also became the oldest Grand Slam champion.

It is the first time Bopanna has won a major title, having lost in finals at the US Open in 2010 and 2023.

In the summit clash, Bopanna and Ebden dominated on serve throughout the one-hour, 40-minute match, winning 80 per cent (40/50) of games with their first delivery and not facing a break point to top off a fantastic week.

Bopanna is the third Indian man in the Open Era to win a major men's doubles title, following Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. On Monday, he will become the oldest top-ranked player in the ATP Doubles Rankings.

This was Bopanna's second Grand Slam triumph, his first in men's doubles. His previous Grand Slam victory came in mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada at the 2017 French Open.