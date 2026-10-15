Keemo Paul's five-for wrecks India's chase after Hope's ton as WI level series

Paul returned figures of 4-0-41-5, claiming his second five-wicket haul in T20 internationals, after his 5/15 against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2018. His decisive spell helped the visitors defend a formidable total of 247/3, built around Hope's unbeaten century, and level the five-match series at 2-2.

India's innings ended at 223 for nine in 19.3 overs after Arshdeep Singh retired hurt.

India made an explosive start to the chase, with Sanju Samson taking the attack to the West Indies bowlers. The opener smashed 56 off just 23 balls, striking six fours and four sixes as the hosts raced to 60 without loss in four overs.

Samson reached his half-century in just 20 deliveries, but Paul turned the contest in the fifth over by removing the opener and Ishan Kishan in quick succession. Samson was caught by Shimron Hetmyer, while Kishan departed for six off three balls, leaving India at 69/2.