Kathiravan stars in Metro CC win

CHENNAI: Metro CC earned a thrilling three-wicket win over Parks XI in the third division of the TNCA-Salem DCA League.

Set to chase 100, Metro CC got there in 18.3 overs with Kathiravan emerging as the top scorer with an unbeaten 54.

Brief scores: III Division: Parks XI 99 in 18.2 overs (G Imran 3/13) lost to Metro CC 104/7 in 18.3 overs (Kathiravan 54*, Rahuman 3/17); Luck Stars CC 185/4 in 20 overs (Gopinath 59, Pavidran 55, Arivazhagan 51*) bt Davaram CC 133/7 in 20 overs

IV Division: Guts & Glory CC 159/7 in 20 overs (E Manikandan 44) bt CN CC 156/9 in 20 overs (MS Rajesh 31, AK Darshan 37, VJ Tharun 37)

V Division: LRN Shanmugam SC 157/9 in 20 overs (S Tamilvendan 46, K Suryaprakash 44, K Dinesree 3/18) bt Rothmans CC 101/9 in 20 overs (K Dinesree 31*, K Praneesh Kumar 3/15)