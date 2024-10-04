Begin typing your search...

    Kathiravan stars in Metro CC win

    Set to chase 100, Metro CC got there in 18.3 overs with Kathiravan emerging as the top scorer with an unbeaten 54.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Oct 2024 3:18 PM GMT
    CHENNAI: Metro CC earned a thrilling three-wicket win over Parks XI in the third division of the TNCA-Salem DCA League.

    Brief scores: III Division: Parks XI 99 in 18.2 overs (G Imran 3/13) lost to Metro CC 104/7 in 18.3 overs (Kathiravan 54*, Rahuman 3/17); Luck Stars CC 185/4 in 20 overs (Gopinath 59, Pavidran 55, Arivazhagan 51*) bt Davaram CC 133/7 in 20 overs

    IV Division: Guts & Glory CC 159/7 in 20 overs (E Manikandan 44) bt CN CC 156/9 in 20 overs (MS Rajesh 31, AK Darshan 37, VJ Tharun 37)

    V Division: LRN Shanmugam SC 157/9 in 20 overs (S Tamilvendan 46, K Suryaprakash 44, K Dinesree 3/18) bt Rothmans CC 101/9 in 20 overs (K Dinesree 31*, K Praneesh Kumar 3/15)

    TNCA Salem DCA LeagueCricket
    DTNEXT Bureau

