Kasinathan bowls SK XI to easy win

CHENNAI: S Kasinathan came up with a match-winning spell of six for 25 to bowl SK XI to a comfortable 104-run win over Evergreen CC in the TNCA-Villupuram DCA league.

Batting first, SK XI scored 193 for 8 in 25 overs with S Sadham Hussain scoring 59, while S Rameshwaran scored 35. In reply, Evergreen was bowled out for a paltry 89 in 14.3 overs with Kasinathan wreaking havoc with the ball.

In a fourth division match, New Star CC earned a 57-run win over Ny Yg Indian CC. Defending 189, New Star restricted its opponent to 131 for seven.

BRIEF SCORES: I DIVISION: SK XI 193/8 in 25 overs (S Sadham Hussain 59, S Rameshwaran 35, K Heera Chand 30) bt Evergreen CC 89 in 14.3 overs (S Kasinathan 6/25)

II DIVISION: New Star CC 188 in 24.5 overs (A Arun Raj 50, D Sridhar 4/40) bt Ny Yg Indian CC 131/ 7 in 25 overs