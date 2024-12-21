Kasi Viswanathan inducted into Cricket Hall of Fame

CHENNAI: Former honorary secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and CEO of Chennai Super Kings Kallidaikurichi S Viswanathan, was inducted into the Cricket Hall of Fame in Hartford, USA, for his outstanding contributions as an administrator and executive for the benefit of the sport.

The momentous achievement was celebrated with a special event at the Chepauk Stadium on Saturday, attended by P Ashok Sigamani, President of TNCA; Rupa Gurunath, former President of TNCA; K Srikkanth, former cricketer; Adam Sait, Vice President; RI Palani, Hon. Secretary; RN Baba, Hon. Asst. Secretary; other TNCA members; and Viswanathan's family.

Notable cricketers, such as Rahul Dravid, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Michael Hussey, Stephen Fleming, and others, shared their experiences of working with Viswanathan via video messages. To honour his contributions, the TNCA also presented him with a commemorative memento and a Sengol.