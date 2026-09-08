Karun Nair’s non-selection in Duleep Trophy final sparks controversy

Ironically, however, the 34-year-old put on a post on X, “inexplicable would be an understatement,” in response to a post puzzled with his non-selection in the South Zone setup. Verma maintained that the decision was taken in the ‘best interest of the team’ to tackle East Zone’s bowling unit.

"Actually, we went with a good combination because every team has two left-arm spinners. So we thought a left-hand batter in the middle order would give a chance to dominate them. So again, we thought [of] what is best for the team.

"And [in the] first match [against North Zone], we gave a chance to a youngster [Kodimela] Himateja. Now since [Devdutt] Padikkal has come back again, so again the team combination was that. So [it] was difficult to miss him [Nair] out, but that's the combination we have."

The Duleep Trophy squads were picked by selectors from each state association within that zone, not by the national selectors.