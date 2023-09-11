Karthikeyan bowls Pattabiram CA to victory

CHENNAI: L Karthikeyan came up with a match-winning spell of five for 26 to bowl Pattabiram CA to a 15-run win over Classic CC in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League championship.

Batting first, Pattabiram CA scored 122 for eight. Its bowlers then rose to the occasion, restricting Classic CC to 107.









In a fourth division match, CP RC earned a thrilling five-run win over Frankworrell. Leg-spinner SK Anitha’s spell of four for 59 went in vain.



BRIEF SCORES:II Division: Pattabiram CA 122/8 in 30 overs (PT Rama Rao 28, G Naveen Kumar 3/32, AC Kasi Vignesh 4/29) bt Classic CC 107 in 24 overs (G Naveen Kumar 43, L Karthikeyan 5/26)

IV DIVISION: CP RC 182/8 in 30 overs (Mohamed Yusuf 31, C Manikandan 41, K Sathyamoorthy 33*, SK Anitha 4/59) bt Frankworrell CC 177/5 in 30 overs (A Murali 53, N Aditya 48, M Praveen Kumar 43).