Karthik picks Ashwin to captain India at Asian Games, says he deserves it

CHENNAI: India wicketkeeper- batter Dinesh Karthik picked ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as a captaincy candidate for the Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled to be held in September-October.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently decided to send its men’s and women’s teams for the quadrennial showpiece. Since the Asian Games will coincide with India’s preparations for the ODI World Cup on home soil, the BCCI is expected to field a second-string men’s team at the continental event.

“Ashwin is arguably one of the greatest cricketers, in terms of the quality of bowling, the number of wickets he has taken and the multiple ‘Man of the Series’ awards he has won. If the BCCI is sending the India ‘B’ team for the Asian Games, I really hope that it makes Ashwin the captain,” said Karthik in an event organised by Parimatch Sports here on Saturday.

“Ashwin deserves it. He is someone who has earned the right to be the captain of Team India, through his achievements. I hope that the selectors hand over the mantle to Ashwin for the Asian Games. It will be a feather in his cap,” Karthik added. ‘Available for Vijay Hazare selection’ Karthik said that he would be available for Tamil Nadu selection for the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over tournament).

“I will inform the Tamil Nadu selectors. That (Vijay Hazare) is something I am keen on playing. Ideally, I would like to participate in both white-ball tournaments (Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy) ahead of the Indian Premier League [2024] season. But I am likely to be involved as a commentator for the ODI World Cup, which will clash with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.”