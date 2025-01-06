Karthick sizzles with hat-trick

CHENNAI: Riding on a sensational spell from left-arm spinner S Karthick, Ordnance Clothing Factory (TCL) earned a four-wicket win over Ashok Leyland Vellavoyalchavadi in Group B of the 20th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Karthick finished with impressive figures of seven for 39, including a hat-trick, to bowl Ashok Leyland to 145. S Mohammed Moinudeen top-scored with 72. In reply, Ordnance Clothing Factory (TCL) chased the score down with V Vel Kumar top-scoring with 67.

Brief scores: Group B: Ashok Leyland Vellavoyalchavadi 145 in 25.1 overs (S Mohammed Moinudeen 72, S Karthick 7/39 - incl. hat-trick) lost to Ordnance Clothing Factory (TCL) 146/6 in 27.3 overs (V Vel Kumar 67, M Gokul 3/40)