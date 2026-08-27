Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik win the US Open mixed doubles championship

The Czech duo pulled out match tiebreakers in both matches on the second night of the two-day event, helped by Mensik's powerful serve combined with some good hands near the net. He put away the final with an ace to earn $1 million for him and Muchova to share.

They were a point from losing in the semifinals, erasing two match points and running off the final four to edge Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev 5-4 (6), 3-5 (11-9).

Wearing the same pink tops and maroon bottoms they settled on when Mensik texted Muchova on the eve of the tournament to coordinate their outfits, the Czechs blasted their way out of trouble whenever they faced tough times.