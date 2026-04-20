Karna Kadur lands the spoils; double delight for Tarushi Vikram

The only hiccup for Kadur in an otherwise perfect run was the sudden loss of turbo power in Sunday’s second Special Stage that cost him over a minute when leading Gill by about 30 seconds. However, three times APRC champion Gill himself stopped with a mechanical problem in the same Stage and that turned the tide irrevocably in Kadur’s favour whose service crew did a superb job in resolving the turbo issue during the 30-minute service break.

“It was a bit of a struggle for me after I lost the turbo barely 700 metres into the Stage (19.38 Kms), but somehow survived. Though I lost over a minute, I had sufficient lead to retain my top position. Also, I was lucky that there was a break for service after the Stage and I was able to get back on pace over the remaining two Stages. I was positive through the weekend and it helped me a lot to have the mechanics who have worked with me for over a decade and they knew exactly how and what to do. Of course, I am thrilled to win here and get a good start to the season,” said Kadur.

For young Jeet Jhabakh, in his debut APRC season, it was as good an outing as he could have hoped for. “When Gill dropped out, I could breathe easy and with no chance of catching up with Karna (Kadur), I opted to secure my APRC points even if it meant easing off a bit. There was a moment when I saw Gill parked on the Stage and I spun, but recovered. It was close!” said a relieved Jhabakh.