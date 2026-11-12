Kari Motor Speedway to host Round 2 of National Car Racing Championship

Round 1 saw three different winners in the LGB Formula 4 category, with Arya Singh, Dhruvh Goswami and Balaprasath claiming victories in the three races.

In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, presented by JK Tyre, Kabir Sahoch dominated the amateur category by winning all three races, while the professional category produced three different winners — Senthil Kumar, Navaneeth Kumar and Anish Shetty.

The second round will feature 18 races across two days, with drivers looking to consolidate their positions or make a comeback.