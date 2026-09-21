Karan Yadav appointed Indian Super League CEO

As CEO, Yadav will lead the League Office and the strategic, commercial and organisational direction of the ISL, working closely with its clubs and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

His mandate will include shaping the League's overall strategy and commercial direction, strengthening relationships with clubs, broadcasters, sponsors and other stakeholders, while building a high-performing League Office that supports the long-term growth and sustainability of the competition.

The club-led model also creates greater opportunity for alignment between the League Office and clubs across commercial strategy, partnerships, broadcast, fan engagement and the development of the competition.