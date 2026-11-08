Karamoko-Waltert combination too strong for Indians in Chennai Open final

The Swiss pair made an aggressive start, with Waltert striking confidently from the baseline, particularly with her backhand, while Karamoko dominated the exchanges at the net.

A forehand winner down the alley from Waltert created the first breakpoint, and Bhosale's return sailed beyond the baseline after a rally to hand the Swiss team the opening break.

The Indian pair found themselves under further pressure as the Swiss players increasingly moved forward to take control of the exchanges.

Karamoko held serve to extend the lead to 3-0 before Waltert produced a ferocious double-handed backhand winner between the two Indians and followed it up with a forehand that Adkar failed to return.

The Swiss combination converted their second break opportunity to race to a 4-0 lead.

Though the Indians managed to break Waltert's serve in the fifth game and finally got on the scoreboard, the Swiss pair remained firmly in control.

Karamoko continued to be a formidable presence at the net while Waltert kept her errors to a minimum to close out the opening set.

The Indians had an opportunity to break Karamoko, who was serving strongly till then, but Bhosale netted a return on the deciding point as the Swiss pair escaped to consolidate their advantage.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with Bhosale losing her serve early after a double fault and a series of errors, allowing the Swiss team to establish another 3-0 cushion.

Karamoko continued to punish the Indian returns at the net with remarkable ease, leaving the home pair struggling to find a way past her.