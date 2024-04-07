Kapil bowls Classic CC to victory over MAS CC in TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League

CHENNAI: T Kapil’s all-round show helped Classic CC earn a eight-run win over MAS CC in the second division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Set to chase 188, MAS CC was restricted to 179 for nine with off-spinner Kapil taking six wickets for 52 runs. Kapil got good support from AC Kasi Vignesh who scalped three wickets for 37 runs. With the bat, Kapil contributed a useful 26, while G Naveen Kumar top-scored with 84 as Classic CC set MAS a target of 188.

BRIEF SCORES: II Division: Classic CC 187/8 in 30 overs (T Kapil 26, G Naveen Kumar 84, S Vasanth Saravanan 3/59) bt MAS CC 179/9 in 30 overs (G Vignesh 33, S Vasanth Saravanan 51, S Taarakesh 26*, T Kapil 6/52, AC Kasi Vignesh 3/37)