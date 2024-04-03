Kanyakumari District Cricket Association trials from April 7

CHENNAI: The Kanyakumari DCA will conduct trials to select the Under-19, Under-16, Under-14 and women cricketers for the TNCA inter-district cricket tournament for the year 2024-2025. The trials will be held at ST Hindu College ground, Nagercoil. The Under-19 selection will be on 7.4.2024 (Sunday) at 7 am and the Under-16 selection will be at 3:30 pm. The Under-14 and women’s team selection will be on 9.4.2024 (Tuesday) at 7 am.



Age cut off

Under-19: born on or after 1.9.2005

Under-16: born on or after 1.9.2008

Under-14: born on or after 1.9.2010

No Age Cut Off for women cricketers

Documents required: Passport size photo -. 1; Date of birth certificate Xerox – 1; Aadhar card Xerox – 1. For further details contact N Arunraj (99444 96677)