Kanyakumari DCA U-25 selection trials on December 15

CHENNAI: The Kanyakumari DCA will conduct trials to select the district Under-25 team for the TNCA inter-district Under-25 tournament.

Age cut-off: Players who were born on or after 1.9.1999.

Documents required: 1. Passport size photo - 1 No

2. Date of birth certificate / Passport Xerox - 1 No

3. Aadhar card Xerox - 1 no

The trials will be held at ST Hindu College Ground, Nagercoil at 7 am on December 15 (Sunday). For details contact N Arunraj 9944496677