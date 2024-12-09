Begin typing your search...
Kanyakumari DCA U-25 selection trials on December 15
Age cut-off: Players who were born on or after 1.9.1999.
CHENNAI: The Kanyakumari DCA will conduct trials to select the district Under-25 team for the TNCA inter-district Under-25 tournament.
Documents required: 1. Passport size photo - 1 No
2. Date of birth certificate / Passport Xerox - 1 No
3. Aadhar card Xerox - 1 no
The trials will be held at ST Hindu College Ground, Nagercoil at 7 am on December 15 (Sunday). For details contact N Arunraj 9944496677
