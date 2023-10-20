Begin typing your search...

Kanyakumari DCA selection for SS Rajan tournament

The trials will be held at ST Hindu College ground, Nagercoil on 21.10.2023 at 7 am.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Oct 2023 1:02 AM GMT
Representative image

CHENNAI: The Kanyakumari DCA will conduct trials to select players for the TNCA inter-districts SS Rajan Cricket tournament for the year 2023-2024.

Players who were born on or after 1.9.1993 and before 31.08.2010 are eligible to take part in the selection.

Kanyakumari DCA selectionSS Rajan tournamentSS Rajan TrophyTSS RajanKanyakumari DCATNCA
DTNEXT Bureau

