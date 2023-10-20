Kanyakumari DCA selection for SS Rajan tournament

CHENNAI: The Kanyakumari DCA will conduct trials to select players for the TNCA inter-districts SS Rajan Cricket tournament for the year 2023-2024.

The trials will be held at ST Hindu College ground, Nagercoil on 21.10.2023 at 7 am.

Players who were born on or after 1.9.1993 and before 31.08.2010 are eligible to take part in the selection.