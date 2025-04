Kanyakumari DCA First Division League: Aadhith Retnesh hogs limelight

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner MG Aadhith Retnesh took seven for 51 to help V-90 CC beat Packer CC by four wickets in Kanyakumari DCA First Division League.

Packer CC’s medium pacer PR Rayan Paul’s six-wicket haul went in vain as V-90 CC chased down 132 with R Ajin scoring 44.

Brief scores: 1st Division League: Packer CC 131 in 20.5 overs (J Jenish 31, C Rajiv Kumar 33, MG Aadhith Retnesh 7/51) lost to V-90 CC 132/6 in 22 overs (R Ajin 44, D Sahaya Babin 32*, PR Rayan Paul 6/31); Marthandam CC 147 in 33.4 overs (S Salin Bino 54, C Murali 54, MK Akash 5/22) lost to Sunny CC 151/3 in 18 overs (S Dhanish Kumar 42*, M Anand 57*); Marthandam 140 in 35.2 overs (S Moses Samraj 53, RK Anuraj 32, Arun V Karol 4/25) lost to Packercolts CC 141/4 in 26.2 overs (SJ Simmar 54*, Arun V Karol 34*); Young CC 238 in 44.3 overs (RA Akshai 40, S Saravanan 35, K Mohamed Azeem 58, G Murugan 45, M Viju Arul 3/41, J Jenish 4/44) bt Packer CC 202 in 39.4 overs (J Jenish 76, S Saravanan 4/35)

2nd Division League: Cosmos CC 181 in 29 overs (AS Anandhu 56, Bruce Jenus 4/22) bt Kings CC 60 in 9.3 overs (M Doni Mon 9/15 including hat-trick (4.3-0-15-9); Sunshine CC 188/8 in 30 overs (R Sahaya Benny 100 runs, F Derik Felix 4/22) bt Marthandam Friends CC 159 in 27.1 overs (F Derik Felix 50, A Manoj 4/27); Marthandam Friends CC 229/4 in 30 overs (F Derik Felix 101*, SA Sreerag 63) bt

Sunnycolts CC 159/8 in 30 overs (B Manikandan 34, S Gokuldharan 60*, MF Edumund Lal 3/25); Cosmos CC 190/6 in 30 overs (VS Visakh 36, S Sudheesh 78*) lost to Vantage CC 193/7 in 28.2 overs (I Santhosh 49, KM Prakash 61*, S Sudheesh 4/15)