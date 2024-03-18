Kanishkar stars in Velammal Vidhyalaya win

CHENNAI: Velammal Vidhyalaya (Alapakkam) earned a thumping nine-wicket win over Sri Venkateswara (Ayyapakkam) in the OCF (TCL)-Thiruvallur DCA U-16 Inter School (Knockout Cricket Tournament). After bundling out Sri Venkateswara for 40 with R Kanishkar taking three wickets for three runs, Velammal Vidhyalaya chased down the target in 3.3 overs. In another match, Nathella cruised to a five-wicket win over Rudrappasamy.

BRIEF SCORES: Rudrappasamy 155/5 in 30 overs (Soumith Sai 36, Pranav Shree 54) lost to Nathella 156/5 in 29 overs (V Srinath 45, MJ Rishiwanth 41); Sri Venkateswara (Ayyapakkam) 40 in 11.5 overs (R Kanishkar 3/3) lost to Velammal Vidhyalaya (Alapakkam) 43/1 in 3.3 overs