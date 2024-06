TNCA Inter Districts U-14: Kanishk bowls Tirupur to big win

CHENNAI: Medium pacer T Kanishk Balaji’s scintillating spell of six for six helped Tirupur record a thumping eight-wicket win over Ariyalur in Group G of the TNCA Inter Districts U-14 tournament.

Ariyalur was skittled out for just 13 runs with Kanishk wreaking havoc and he received good support from S Vishnu Dev who took three for 5. In reply, Tirupur knocked off the runs in 1.4 runs.

Brief scores: Venue: Erode (Group ‘A’): Thiruvallur 163 in 47.1 overs (Gautam Anand 58, V Dharshan 30, R Adhavan 4/19, S Tapeshvar 5/40) bt Tiruchirapalli 107 in 32 overs (S Kiran Raj Yadav 5/26); Erode 205/6 in 50 overs (M Nihil Jaganaath 63, PA Iniyavel 40, K Harish Ragavendra 4/29) bt Sivagangai 35 in 21.3 overs (RB Sathyan 3/15, PA Iniyavel 3/2)

Venue: Dindigul (Group ‘C’): Dindigul 229/5 in 50 overs (PSB Tanish 40, BL Sanjay Balaji 56*, SP Dhashwin 50*) bt Theni 82 in 31.3 overs (Abhiman Sundar 38, PSB Tanish 4/7); Tirunelveli 245/8 in 50 overs (D Jerome Adam 117, J Rehan Abhinav 31) bt Tenkasi 57/9 in 50 overs

Venue: Pudukkottai (Group ‘E’): Pudukottai 84 in 40.3 overs (S Vignesh 3/17) lost to Vellore 85/1 in 14.5 overs (Syed Ibrahim Ghouse 38, Arjun Sai 34*); Ramanathapuram 80 in 26.2 overs (KB Bhagavath Raman 7/10, S Indrajith 3/30) lost to Nagapattinam 81/6 in 25 overs

Venue: Ariyalur (Group ‘G’): Ariyalur 13 in 11 overs (T Kanishk Balaji 6/6, S Vishnu Dev 3/5) lost to Tirupur 14/2 in 1.4 overs; Cuddalore 121 in 49.2 overs (BJ Mohan Ram 3/22) lost to Salem 126/2 in 18.5 overs (S Pugal 78*)

Venue: Tiruvannamalai (Group ‘H’): Kallakurichi 49 in 43.2 overs (Sachin Balaji 3/16) lost to Chengalpattu 50/1 in 7.2 overs; Madurai 124 in 42.5 overs (L Saravana 38, S Lohith 4/19 G Vigneshwaran 3/32) bt Tiruvannamalai 81 in 37.4 overs (MN Srihari 4/9)