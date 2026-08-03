Kanhaiya Wadhawan to captain North Zone, Arshdeep named in squad

Arshdeep, a white ball specialist for Team India, was included in the Test squad during the 2025 tour of England but injury and combination related issues didn't allow him to make his red ball debut.

Another Test team discard, Haryana's Anshul Kamboj, was also included in the North Zone squad for the tournament starting August 23.

Fresh from Jammu and Kashmir's historic Ranji Trophy triumph, the selectors rewarded the champion side with six players in the squad. Besides Wadhawan, opener Qamran Iqbal, all-rounder Abdul Samad, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, pacer Sunil Kumar and fast bowler Yudhvir Singh were included.

Delhi's Ayush Badoni was named vice-captain, while veteran Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra, 41, was not considered for the tournament as Duleep Trophy is more about players trying to make a mark at national level.

Pacer Auqib Nabi will be unavailable as he is on national duty.

Delhi has the next highest representation after Jammu and Kashmir with opener Sanat Sangwan, former skipper Yash Dhull, stocky middle-order batter Ayush Doseja and Badoni making the squad.

India A regular Nishant Sindhu, Abid Mushtaq and Arjun Sharma provide the spin and all-round options.

North Zone squad: Kanhaiya Wadhawan (Captain), Ayush Badoni (Vice-Captain), Sanat Sangwan, Qamran Iqbal, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Abdul Samad, Nishant Sindhu, Arjun Sharma, Abid Mushtaq, Arshdeep Singh, Sunil Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Yudhvir Singh, Nikhil Kashyap.