Kane Williamson likely to miss remainder of the T20I series against Pakistan: Report

HAMILTON: In a twist of fate that might impact New Zealand's approach in the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan, captain Kane Williamson is grappling with a hamstring injury, casting doubt on his participation in the final two matches, said a report.

According to ESPNcricinfo, after getting retired hurt during Sunday's encounter in Hamilton, Williamson prompted a hasty return to Tauranga for a scan on his right hamstring, the same leg that endured a significant knee injury last year.

New Zealand's coach, Gary Stead, expressed concern over Williamson's fitness, stating, "Until I know more about the scan, then I haven't got any further update at this stage,” as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Although Williamson was initially set to miss the third T20I in Dunedin on Wednesday, his involvement in the subsequent matches hangs in the balance.

"It's unlikely he will play," Stead remarked regarding the final two T20Is, emphasizing the team's focus on the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa starting on February 3. Will Young, slated to join the team for this part of the series, is now likely to stay on as a potential replacement for Williamson.

The absence of the prolific batsman presents an opportunity for Tim Seifert, yet to feature in the series, to step in and showcase his skills. With the Test matches looming large on the horizon, New Zealand's priorities lie in ensuring Williamson's fitness for the longer format.

Stead acknowledged the challenge of adapting to the absence of Williamson, stating, "It'll be another test without having Kane there, who I think always provides that stableness to your batting." He anticipates Seifert to fill in the shoes left vacant by the captain and demonstrate his prowess in the remaining T20Is.

In another development, Stead confirmed that Trent Boult, not part of the T20I squad since the 2022 World Cup semi-final, remains a crucial figure in New Zealand's plans for the 2024 edition. Boult, currently without a central contract, is set to play in the upcoming ILT20 for the MI Emirates. However, Stead expressed uncertainty regarding Boult's availability for the T20Is against Australia in February.

"We've tried to catch up a couple of times but haven't managed to do so. That'll be something we work out later. I'm not sure what his commitments are right at that time yet, so I still have to work that out."