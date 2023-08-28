Kane Williamson has two weeks to prove his fitness ahead of World Cup

DURHAM: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has two weeks to showcase that he is fully fit to lead the Kiwis in the ICC ODI World Cup. Williamson was deemed to be an unlikely participant in this year's World Cup when he ended up hurting his knee while fielding during the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2023 in March.

But since then the 33-year-old has shown promise and recently made strong progress hoping to lead his country into battle at the 50-over showcase. The right-handed batter who has amassed 6,555 runs in the ODI format is pushing through gears, to make his place in the 15-player squad for the six-week tournament that commences in India on October 5. Teams have to provide the ICC with a preliminary squad until September 5 and the final lists then need to be lodged prior to the September 28 cut-off date. Changes in the squad can only be made after his date with approval from the ICC.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead spoke about the progress Williamson has been making over the weeks but he still has a couple of things to get done before he can be considered for selection.

"(We have) got about two weeks from now until we name that side. (We are) going to give him every chance and use that full amount of time. He's in full rehab mode, he's back batting in the nets again which is great to see. He's progressing really well but again there's a lot of work for him still to do to make sure he gets to where we need him to be," Stead said as quoted by ICC.

Williamson has been instrumental in the success that New Zealand has enjoyed in the World Cup. In the last edition, he struck two centuries and a further two half-centuries during the event. Under his leadership, New Zealand went close to their first World Cup title but lost a thrilling final to England at Lord’s. Williamson could once again prove to be a key player for the success of Blackcaps and Stead said the team was looking at all avenues possible to have the skipper included.

"They are all the things we are weighing up right now," Stead said. "There's a chance that even if Kane was named that he wouldn't be available right at the start of the tournament. But he also might be, and he also might not be ready," Williamson said as quoted by ICC.

"It's still a little bit of crystal-ball gazing where he will be at. Yes, of course, we want him at the World Cup but there is that bigger picture in mind that we want Kane Williamson fit for the rest of his career. They'll be honest conversations that Kane and I will have with each other around exactly where he is at, to make sure we get the best outcome for our team but also the best outcome for Kane Williamson and his long-term career," Williamson added.

New Zealand's World Cup campaign commences with a re-match of the epic 2019 final when they take on England in Ahmedabad on October 5.