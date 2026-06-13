Kane Williamson announces retirement from international cricket

This move marks the end of an era in New Zealand cricket across all three formats of the game, following his earlier decision to step way from T20 Internationals in 2025.

"I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time. I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand," Williamson said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket.