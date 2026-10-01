Kamboj replaces injured Prasidh in India ODI squad; Dhir comes in for Washington for T20Is

A BCCI release attributed the sidelining of Prasidh to a left hamstring injury.

In the second ODI at Guwahati on Wednesday, Prasidh suffered a niggle and could bowl only five overs and returned figures of 1/45 as the West Indies posted a record 405/7.

India chased down the target in 43.3 overs with eight wickets in hand to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Kamboj is currently playing for India A in a four-day match against Australia A at Puducherry.

Kamboj, who will join the India squad in Chandigarh, bowled 17.3 overs in the first innings, taking three wickets.

He bowled just two overs in the second innings before getting parachuted to Chandigarh, owing to Prasidh’s injury.