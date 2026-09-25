Kamaljeet turns last-minute switch into gold

The unexpected pairing delivered a Games and Asian record 484.6 to comfortably beat South Korea, giving India its first gold at the shooting range after a string of disappointing performances had steadily increased the pressure on the contingent.

The switch came just before the deadline for changes to the Indian line-up, with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) deciding that Kedarling's fading form was enough to break up his pairing with Suruchi and bring in Kamaljeet.

Kedarling, from the Army Marksmanship Unit, had earned his place in the 30-member Asian Games squad through the domestic trials and a strong showing at the National Championships. He was also part of the national squad for the year. But his form dipped after selection, forcing the selectors into a late rethink.

A senior coach told PTI on condition of anonymity that Kedarling's form had slumped after his selection and that the decision to replace him was taken after the necessary consent from the NRAI selection committee, its president and secretary-general, as well as the Sports Authority of India.