Kamalini’s ton goes in vain

CHENNAI: Bengal earned a nine-wicket win over Tamil Nadu on VJD method in the third round of the Group E of the BCCI women’s U-23 one-day trophy at Maharana Pratap College Ground in Dehradun on Saturday.

Batting first, Tamil Nadu scored 216 for seven with G Kamalini scoring 107 (133b, 14x4, 1x6), her maiden ton in the tournament. There were a couple of rain interruptions during Bengal’s chase. At first interruption, the target was reduced to 190 runs in 41 overs. After the second stoppage, the target was reduced to 98 runs in 23 overs. Bengal got there in in 21.5 overs scoring 100 with Sasthi Mondal unbeaten on 47.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 216/7 in 50 overs (G Kamalini 107, M Anurakini 29, Bidisha Dey 2/28, Sushmita Ganguly 2/43) lost to Bengal 100/1 in 21.5 overs (Bristi Maji 42, Sasthi Mondal 47*)