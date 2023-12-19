Kalinga Super Cup: CFC pitted against Mumbai City & Punjab FC in group

NEW DELHI: The draw for the group stage of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 was conducted at the Football House in New Delhi on Monday.

The tournament will see 16 teams (12 from the Indian Super League and four from the I-League) divided into four groups of four teams each.

The Kalinga Super Cup will be held in Odisha from January 9 to 28, 2024. The teams were divided into four pots, with the 12 ISL teams placed in Pots 1-3, according to its points per match in the ISL 2023-24 as of December 17th.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, and Kerala Blasters were in Pot 1.

Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal FC, and NorthEast United FC were in Pot 2. Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC, and Hyderabad FC were in Pot 3.