Kajal bags gold in 76kg, Antim Neha clinch silver in Budapest Ranking Series

Facing USA's Dymond Precious Guilford in a gripping gold medal clash, the young Indian wrestler exhibited immense tactical composure under pressure.

The high-stakes encounter ended in a 3-3 deadlock, but Kajal held her nerve to clinch the championship on criteria, securing India's third gold medal of the tournament.

India added two silver medals to its haul through strong campaigns in the 53kg and 57kg weight divisions.

In the 53kg championship final, Antim Panghal was forced to settle for silver after conceding her gold medal bout against Sweden's Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren due to an injury (VIN).

Meanwhile, in the 57kg category, Neha Sharma put together an impressive run to reach the final.