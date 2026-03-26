Ensure 4 VIP tickets per MLA: Speaker to Karnataka govt over IPL matches

Reacting to this, senior BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan asked whether there was a shortage of land for a new cricket stadium in Bengaluru, noting that cricket has become commercialised and associations generate substantial revenue.

"Do they need government land? They only need government permissions," he said.

R Ashoka said, "They (KSCA) do not give us tickets properly during matches, yet the government wants to provide them land for a stadium." Pointing out that land for the Chinnaswamy Stadium was originally allotted to KSCA for training purposes, he said, "They have crores of rupees, yet they treat us in a way that we have to plead even for tickets. Even when a ticket is issued, it is in my name, so I cannot send my wife or son." At this point, several Congress MLAs, including Vijayananda Kashappanavar and others, said the Leader of the Opposition was right and that MLAs should be given more tickets, proper seating, and preferably a separate lounge.

"MLAs get only one ticket and are made to sit in a lower gallery; earlier, they used to get two tickets. The government should ensure proper seating arrangements. Our families also want to watch matches. Should they not get that opportunity? Ensure proper tickets, seating, and a separate lounge for MLAs," Kashappanavar said.