Jyoti, Prachi, Nikhil progress in Boxing World Cup

Jyoti joined her in the next round after producing an equally dominant display in the women's 48kg division, defeating Mongolia's Enkh Amgalan Nomundari via a Referee Stops Contest (RSC) verdict in the second round. With this crucial win, Jyoti moved into the semi-finals and confirmed a medal for the country. Nikhil also progressed further after securing a hard-fought 3-2 split decision victory over France's Christopher Hippocrate in the men's 55kg category.

Looking ahead to Day 3, five Indian boxers are scheduled to take the ring. Nikhil (55kg) will look to continue his winning momentum against Brazil's Kelvy Trindade, while Deepak (70kg) takes on Japan's Sewon Okazawa. Malsawmtluanga (80kg) will face Jordan's Ashaish Hussein. In the women's section, Saneh (65kg) squares off against South Korea's Seon Sujin, and Mahi Lama (60kg) clashes with Mongolia's Monkhor Namuun.