Jyothi, Aditi set up semifinal clash; India assure two medals in archery

HANGZHOU: Reigning world champion Aditi Swami and top seed Jyothi Surekha Vennam eased past their respective quarterfinal rivals to set up a semifinal clash against each other in the women's compound individual event and assure India of at least a silver medal in archery at the Asian Games, here on Tuesday.

In the men's compound individual section, India also assured themselves at least a bronze medal after Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale entered the last-four stages. Former 2014 silver medalist Verma overcame a late challenge from Tyutyun and win in an intense shoot-off to make the semifinal.

Leading 60-57 after two ends, Verma slipped as his Kazakh rival Andrey Tyutyun bounced back to level 147-147 and force a shoot-off. Both the archers shot a 10, but the Indian was adjudged the winner -- 147-147 (10*-10) -- with his arrow closer to the centre.

Current world champion Deotale, on the other hand, shot an incredible 150 out of 150 to breeze past Akbarali Karbayev of Kazakhstan.

The duo find themselves in the opposite end and head for a possible final clash, should they get past their respective semifinal hurdles.

Fourth seed Verma will take on South Korean top seed Joe Jaehoon later in the day.

Third-seeded Deotale will face seventh seeded Yang Jaewon of South Korea. Aditi, who is seeded fourth, dropped just one point from 15 arrows to eliminate Amaya Amparo Cojuangco of Phillipines 149-146 in the quarterfinals.

Multiple World Cup medallist Jyothi ousted ninth seed Adel Zhexenbinova of Kazakhstan 147-144 in another last-eight round match.

Overall, the Indian archers are in medal hunt in eight events, including two in individual sections.

The duo are now headed for their second semifinal clash in two months.

Aditi, who considers the seasoned Jyothi as her idol, had ousted the latter 145-149 in the semifinal en route to becoming senior world champion at Berlin in August this year.

