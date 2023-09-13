Juventus midfielder Pogba provisionally suspended for doping

TURIN: Juventus’s French midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, Italy’s national anti-doping (NADO Italia) tribunal said on Monday.

The test, performed after Juve’s 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on August 20, detected testosterone, a hormone that increases athletes’ endurance.

“In acceptance of the instance proposed by the National Anti-doping Prosecutor, it has provided for the provisional suspension of the athlete Paul Labile Pogba,” NADO Italia said in a statement.

The tribunal said Pogba had violated anti-doping rules when they found the prohibited substance “non-endogenous testosterone metabolites”, adding that the results were “consistent with the exogenous origin of the target compounds”.

The 30-year-old Pogba was an unused substitute in the win at Udinese. Juventus said they had been informed of the provisional suspension and were evaluating the next steps.

If found guilty of doping, Pogba could be suspended for between two and four years.

His contract with Juventus expires in June 2026.

Pogba has had a torrid second spell with Juventus due to injuries since he returned to the National Anti-doping Prosecutor following his departure from Manchester United last year.

The 2018 World Cup winner barely played last season due to knee and hamstring injuries as well as knee surgery which prevented him from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar.

Pogba has yet to start a game this season but has made two substitute appearances, last playing in the 2-0 win at Empoli.