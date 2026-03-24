Justin Langer backs Rishabh Pant to excel in second year as Lucknow Super Giants skipper

Pant became the costliest player in IPL history when he was bought by LSG for a whopping price of Rs 27 crore last year. But there wasn’t much to cheer for Pant and LSG in IPL 2025 as they finished at seventh position on the points table.

Langer said while Pant was “trying hard to impress” last year, the stint also helped the franchise and their coaching staff understand more about him.

“If we see Rishabh laughing, smiling and having fun, he’ll be a brilliant captain, and that’s what we learned last year. He (had) joined a new franchise, trying hard to impress, which is natural,” Langer told JioHotstar.

“But we’re already seeing a lighter Rishabh (now). He knows the players now and we have got his back. He’s smiling a lot and dancing. When he’s like that and starts playing cricket, there’s no one more exciting to watch in the world,” he added.