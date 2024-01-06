Just wanted to hit my lengths and make the ball move a little, says Titas

NAVI MUMBAI: This time last year, Titas Sadhu was preparing for the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, a tournament which India eventually won. Titas was the star of the final with her incredible spell of 2/6 and was roped in by Delhi Capitals for the inaugural WPL, as well as made her India T20I debut in a gold-medal winning campaign at the Asian Games.

Cut to now, and Titas is amongst the headlines again, after picking a terrific career-best figures of 4-17 in just her fifth T20I match during India’s nine-wicket win over Australia in the T20I series opener at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday night.

"I got to know that I will be playing the game at around 11am-ish. I was really excited because I had been sitting out for some while now. I always get excited while playing a match, so I'm always waiting for my turn to bowl and I was really excited as well today. So when I got the chance to bowl (in the fourth over), I just wanted to hit my lengths and make the ball move a little and I was lucky, I got those wickets," said Titas in the post-match press conference.

Titas comes from the state of West Bengal, a place which has given India a fast-bowling stalwart in Jhulan Goswami, apart from seam-bowling all-rounder Rumeli Dhar. “Jhulan Goswami has been a big part of my life. I first saw her when I was 13, and she has been in constant presence. Right now she is in New Delhi with Bengal team, which I am supposed to probably join (for Senior Women’s ODI trophy) after this series is done.”

“Working with her is a great opportunity; not a lot of people have it, and you get that experience. How many players have played like more than 100 matches for India and for 20 years? I am not even 20 years old.”

“In the first conversation I had with Jhulan di, she had told, ‘stop thinking about everything else, just bowl fast. If you are a fast bowler, you have to bowl fast’ and I think that has been a key,” she said on the impact of Jhulan on her bowling.

Titas dismissed Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, and Ashleigh Gardner in quick succession in the power-play and got rid of Annabel Sutherland in the death overs. She was impeccable in hitting the hard lengths and setting up the batters to dismiss them eventually.

Though she missed a five-wicket haul by a whisker after Georgia Wareham over-turned the lbw dismissal on review, Titas was pleased with her performance which keeps her in the radar for 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup selection.

“In the power-play, you only have two fielders out and you have the new ball in hand. There will be some tactical changes when you are bowling with old and new balls, and also when four fielders are out in the death overs. Again, the batters want to hit you harder.”

“Those differences are always there, plus the conditions and pitch change along with time. The best part about cricket is that everyday is different – pitch, conditions, weather. Most important thing becomes presence of the mind and how you want to change the day, so that you get optimal results.”